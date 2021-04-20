Belle Epicurean
925 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
| +1 206-262-9306
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
La Belle Vie: French Bistro and ConfectionsIn the heart of downtown, Belle Epicurean is located inside the Fairmont Hotel, but has a small storefront on 4th Avenue. Step inside this tiny French bakery and inhale the aroma of croissants, macarons, and other confections.
Belle serves breakfast and brunch, sandwiches and salads for lunch, and coffee and pastries all day. Sit at a tiny table or cozy up to the bar and enjoy the people-watching out on the street while you sip. You may find it hard to leave!