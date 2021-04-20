Belle Chevre Cheese Shop & Tasting Room
Huntsville, AL, USA
Urban Goat Cheese CreameryFrench-style fromage in northern Alabama? Mais oui. Belle Chevre has been making artisanal goat cheese since before artisanal was a thing. Until recently, fans of their products had to go to Elkton, about 45 minutes' drive from Huntsville. Now there's an urban option, in downtown Huntsville's Clinton Row Project, a small-business "incubator" and champion of shopping local.
The Huntsville Cheese Shop & Tasting Room serves not only their signature spreadable cheeses, but also ice cream, cheesecake, and to-go lunch items from the creamery and other goodies from the area. The downtown store is open Thursday–Saturday, while creamery tours, cheesemaking classes, and Saturday suppers are offered regularly at their Elkton outposts (check website for details and reservations).