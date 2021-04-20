Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belle Chevre Cheese Shop & Tasting Room

Huntsville, AL, USA
Website
Urban Goat Cheese Creamery Huntsville Alabama United States

Urban Goat Cheese Creamery

French-style fromage in northern Alabama? Mais oui. Belle Chevre has been making artisanal goat cheese since before artisanal was a thing. Until recently, fans of their products had to go to Elkton, about 45 minutes' drive from Huntsville. Now there's an urban option, in downtown Huntsville's Clinton Row Project, a small-business "incubator" and champion of shopping local.

The Huntsville Cheese Shop & Tasting Room serves not only their signature spreadable cheeses, but also ice cream, cheesecake, and to-go lunch items from the creamery and other goodies from the area. The downtown store is open Thursday–Saturday, while creamery tours, cheesemaking classes, and Saturday suppers are offered regularly at their Elkton outposts (check website for details and reservations).




By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points