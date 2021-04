Bellavista Via Bellavista, 5, 25030 Erbusco BS, Italy

Bellavista Winery in Franciacorta Franciacorta is Italy's region for the most delicious Italian bubbles. The area is beautiful, situated on a lake and nestled between mountains, the perfect spot for making the sparkling wine. Bellavista is the prestigious winery, with a gorgeous vineyard overlooking the area and a cantina with what seems like acres of bottles, from one liter to the humongous 9 liters.