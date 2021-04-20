Bella's Gelato Cart Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742, USA

Bella's Gelato Cart While traveling in Italy with her family, Bella saw small carts from which vendors sold their items. She thought about the carts and what a great thing it would be to get a cart and sell gelato to make some money for charity.



Bela immediately thought that she wanted to sell the gelato and donate the proceeds to two charities. The one charity was the "L'Aquila Earthquake Relief Fund" that her Dad, Joe had started over in Italy. The other was the "Waves For Water's Sandy Relief Fund" to help with ongoing storm damage clean-up at the Jersey Shore.



Bela proposed the idea to her parents who loved it and so, Bella purchased her cart ( on her own - and it's already almost paid for...a great businesswoman already)!



Every Summer Sunday from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm,Bella and her friend, Maddie sell their gelato outside of Joe Leone's.



People going into and exiting the Italian speciality shop stop and buy the delicious ice cream and sorbet. Some customers just come to buy the gelato and to donate to these worthy causes.



Each Sunday, the girls offer different flavors. Try the Salt Caramel if they have it. The chocolate is yummy. The little kiddies love the sorbet.



Stop by and help out the girls and sample some delicious gelato.



Congratulations, Bella!

Great work, girls!



