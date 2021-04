We All Scream for Bella Gelateria!

I shouldn't eat ice cream, yet I do. Being lactose intolerant, naturally I was born addicted to ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. I will be bold and say that it is the best gelato in Vancouver if not the country. After all, the owner went to school for gelato-making in Italy.If you're in need of a cold treat and want amazing flavors, come to Bella Gelateria. It's beneath the new Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver . The secret's out, and there are lines, but it's still worth it!