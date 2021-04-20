Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bella Gelateria

1001 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2G8, Canada
Website
| +1 604-569-1010
We All Scream for Bella Gelateria! Vancouver Canada
Best Gelato in Vancouver Vancouver Canada
We All Scream for Bella Gelateria! Vancouver Canada
Best Gelato in Vancouver Vancouver Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 10:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm

We All Scream for Bella Gelateria!

I shouldn't eat ice cream, yet I do. Being lactose intolerant, naturally I was born addicted to ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. I will be bold and say that it is the best gelato in Vancouver if not the country. After all, the owner went to school for gelato-making in Italy.

If you're in need of a cold treat and want amazing flavors, come to Bella Gelateria. It's beneath the new Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver. The secret's out, and there are lines, but it's still worth it!
By Arnette RTW

More Recommendations

Mayssam Samaha
almost 7 years ago

Best Gelato in Vancouver

This is easily the best gelato I've ever had! Earl grey, saffron rose water and black sesame—yum!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30