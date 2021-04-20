Bella Gelateria
1001 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2G8, Canada
| +1 604-569-1010
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm
We All Scream for Bella Gelateria!I shouldn't eat ice cream, yet I do. Being lactose intolerant, naturally I was born addicted to ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. I will be bold and say that it is the best gelato in Vancouver if not the country. After all, the owner went to school for gelato-making in Italy.
If you're in need of a cold treat and want amazing flavors, come to Bella Gelateria. It's beneath the new Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver. The secret's out, and there are lines, but it's still worth it!
almost 7 years ago
Best Gelato in Vancouver
This is easily the best gelato I've ever had! Earl grey, saffron rose water and black sesame—yum!