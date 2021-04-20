Belgrano 1069 Belgrano 1069, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina

Brunch at Maria Antonieta Vanina Chimeno is the chef behind Maria Antonieta, a restaurant where she cooks what she likes to eat. She’s the partner of Argentina's famous chef Francis Mallmann and worked for many years in his renowned restaurant 1884. She aims for simplicity and quality, and although her restaurant is a fantastic choice for any meal of the day, make sure you stop in for brunch.



Unlike many other restaurants in South America, Maria Antonieta understands the “American Breakfast”. When you’re yearning for scrambled eggs with crunchy bacon, a cheese omelet or Eggs Benedict, this is the place to find them. Another plus, you can order coffee-to-go. Brunch ends at 12:30 PM. Belgrano 1069; + 54 261 420-4322