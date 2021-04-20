A good reason to visit Belgium

Belgium is well known for great beer, chocolate, food and amazing architecture. But I think it's the beet that gets the most attention as Belgium is home to the majority of the world's Trappist beers.



There are ten Trappist beers in the world, at this moment, and six of them are brewed in Belgium: Westvleteren, Achel, Chimay, Rochefort, Westmalle and Orval.



All can be found at the local grocery stores except Westvleteren, which can only be purchased via the beer line or at the Abbey itself. Orval is sometimes hard to come by too. The remaining four are always available at the store so if you visit do not make the mistake and get them at the touristy beer stores and pay three times the price. Just enter a local grocery store and enjoy.

