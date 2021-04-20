Belgium
Belgium
Looking for hopsDid you ever smell hops? In Belgium it is grown in a lot of places for the obvious reasons, and sometimes you can even see it growing by people's houses.
Besides being used in the beer making, it's a very good looking decorative plant.
If you ever see it, whether you're in Belgium or not, get closer and smell it. You may find yourself loving the smell as much as I love it.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A good reason to visit Belgium
Belgium is well known for great beer, chocolate, food and amazing architecture. But I think it's the beet that gets the most attention as Belgium is home to the majority of the world's Trappist beers.
There are ten Trappist beers in the world, at this moment, and six of them are brewed in Belgium: Westvleteren, Achel, Chimay, Rochefort, Westmalle and Orval.
All can be found at the local grocery stores except Westvleteren, which can only be purchased via the beer line or at the Abbey itself. Orval is sometimes hard to come by too. The remaining four are always available at the store so if you visit do not make the mistake and get them at the touristy beer stores and pay three times the price. Just enter a local grocery store and enjoy.
There are ten Trappist beers in the world, at this moment, and six of them are brewed in Belgium: Westvleteren, Achel, Chimay, Rochefort, Westmalle and Orval.
All can be found at the local grocery stores except Westvleteren, which can only be purchased via the beer line or at the Abbey itself. Orval is sometimes hard to come by too. The remaining four are always available at the store so if you visit do not make the mistake and get them at the touristy beer stores and pay three times the price. Just enter a local grocery store and enjoy.