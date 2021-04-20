Belfast Bay Inn
After 21 years of running a 97-room hotel in Bar Harbour, Ed and Judy Hemmingsen moved to Belfast, seemingly to retire. However, a four-story Greek revival row house on Main Street, steps from the harbor, got the better of them, and they spent two-and-a-half years painstakingly turning it into the Belfast Bay Inn, which they opened in 2007. The eight generously sized accommodations, averaging nearly 800 square feet, look and feel more like luxe apartments than rooms and suites, with unique architectural features including a wall of French windows in No. 301 and a gorgeous exposed-red-brick wall from the 1840s in No. 202. (Another boon: elevator access.) Most come outfitted with a kitchen, gas fireplace, plush sitting area, and spacious bathroom lined with marble and granite. A romantic luxury aesthetic pervades—think Laura Ashley—so expect lots of pastoral prints, ruffled bedskirts, dramatic drapes, and throw pillows galore.