Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Beijing Amusement Park

19 Zuo'anmen Inner St, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100176
+86 10 6714 3611
Abandoned in Beijing Beijing China

Abandoned in Beijing

A rusty ferris wheel casts a long shadow across the empty grounds of Youleyuan. A rollercoaster is locked in its place. Not a single soul crosses the crumbling plazas.

I have a soft spot for abandoned amusement parks, and Beijing used to have no less than two. Sadly, Wonderland in the outskirts of the city was dismantled in 2013. But Youleyuan, or Beijing Amusement Park, still stands eerily quiet, cordoned off from the busy metropolis by the tall fences.
By Chaney Kwak , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points