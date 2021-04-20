Beijing Amusement Park
19 Zuo'anmen Inner St, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100176
+86 10 6714 3611
Abandoned in BeijingA rusty ferris wheel casts a long shadow across the empty grounds of Youleyuan. A rollercoaster is locked in its place. Not a single soul crosses the crumbling plazas.
I have a soft spot for abandoned amusement parks, and Beijing used to have no less than two. Sadly, Wonderland in the outskirts of the city was dismantled in 2013. But Youleyuan, or Beijing Amusement Park, still stands eerily quiet, cordoned off from the busy metropolis by the tall fences.