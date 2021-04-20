Beethoven Maennerchor Halle
422 Pereida Street
| +1 210-222-1521
Tue - Sat 4pm - 12am
A little bit of Germany deep in the heart of TexasBeethoven Maennerchor Halle is proof you don't need to go to Munich to get a taste of Oktoberfest. Nestled in the historic King William District of San Antonio, this Texas-sized beer garden can rival any in Germany.
It's run by the Beethoven Maennerchor, one of the oldest German singing societies in a region of Texas that was once a magnet for German immigrants.
Beethoven Maennerchor Halle hosts several Oktoberfest parties in October and celebrates Fiesta in April with lots of sausage, potato pancakes, beer and performances by the group's many choruses.