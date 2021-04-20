Where are you going?
Beermiscuous

2812 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Website
| +1 773-698-6824
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 1pm - 11pm
Fri 1pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am

Beer lovers rejoice, your new favorite place in Chicago is here to serve you. Located right at the corner of Diversey and Lincoln Avenue, Beermiscuous features hundreds, yes hundreds, of craft brews that will surely appease any and all brew-related cravings you may have. The space is large and inviting, so you can mosey up to the bar, or settle down in one of the many alcoves in the back of the shop. Order drafts in various sizes, from tastings to full pints, and if you get hungry, guess what? The place is BYOF, yup, bringing your own food is encouraged. Some folks even have their gatherings catered, and let the folks at Beermiscuous handle the drinks. They also feature various events such as tastings, food and flight nights, and local artists too. So stop in for a quick sip, or grab it all and take it home with you instead - either way you still get to drink a round. Cheers!
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

