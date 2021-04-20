Where are you going?
Beer Bank

Calle Justo Sierra 1984, Ladrón de Guevara, Americana, 44600 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Savor Mexico's Other Beers Guadalajara Mexico

Sun - Sat 4pm - 1am

Savor Mexico's Other Beers

You likely know Corona and Negra Modelo, Tecate and Pacifico, but you've probably never tasted Mexico's best beers because few of them are exported.

Just as the craft brewing craze has taken hold in the U.S. over the past decade, so too has it taken hold in Mexico. The more than 200 beers available at Beer Bank aren't all domestic brews, but the number that are is substantial. Ask your bartender to recommend a favorite, like Cucapá.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
