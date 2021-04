Beer House Pub & Grub G 59,60 L1, Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India

Grab a Pint at Beer House Pub & Grub Beer House is a lively pub in the heart of HiTech City. The no-frills, causal atmosphere is perfect to grab a pint of beer, glass of whiskey, or even some grub from the veg/non-veg menu. The joint has a diverse customer base, including expats, urban professionals, neighborhood locals, and the occasional college student. To kick it up a notch, try the Mutton Seekh Kabab and Spicy Asian Chicken.