Bedrock Bistro
300 Main St, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717, USA
+1 732-502-4455
Tue - Sun 10am - 9pm
A "Down the Shore" RestaurantIf you are visiting, vacationing, or you are a local, you may want to try the Bedrock Bistro in Avon, New Jersey.
The decor is modern and crisp - with Frank Sinatra memorabilia from the 1950's.
The chef/ owner, Mark Fabiano, circulates the two dining areas and is attentive to his patrons.
The Bedrock offers American cuisine, seafood, and steaks. The menu is creative and extensive. The food is fresh and well prepared. The portions are generous. Your meal is served by a pleasant, professional staff that is more than happy to help you have a great casual dining experience at their restaurant.
I have enjoyed many dinners at the Bedrock Bistro and each time I have been happy with my meal and service. Steak or Chicken Murphy are favorites of mine because the potatoes are crispy. Also, try the specials, and don't skip the delicious deserts!
This is a BYO bistro and your server will be more than happy to assist you with your wine, etc.
The Bedrock is closed on Mondays.
A great plus is the fact that this bistro accepts reservations.
