Bebidas Coffee Bar Ground Floor, West Wing, Superdome Building, Malacadios St, Ormoc, 6541 Hilagang Leyte, Philippines

Urban and Artful Coffee After a dirty and sweaty week of volunteer work on the Island of Leyte to pick up after Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), nothing tastes better than a real (not powdered package) cappuccino or latté.

Leyte was devastated by the Super Typhoon. Three months after she plowed through the Island, I arrived to lend my hands to help with All Hands Volunteers. Electricity, milk, and espresso machines were in short supply - particularly in the more remote towns and villages.

Visiting Bebidas at the Superdome in Ormoc was certainly a weekend treat. Beyond good coffee, the shop offered reliable internet, amazing mango shakes, and some tasty food to snack on. The café serves as a beer and wine bar with a colorful and comfortably clean venue close to the ferry terminal, hotels, and the Superdome.