Bebek

Bebek, 34342 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
Bebek of the Bosporus Istanbul Turkey
Bebek of the Bosporus Istanbul Turkey

Bebek of the Bosporus

I have long suspected that I'm absolutely useless when it comes to DSLR camera. It died on me, anyway, one fine September morning by the shore of Bebek in Istanbul. This was taken with my aging Bold 3 camera phone.

"Bebek" means "baby" in Turkish. Bebek is currently home to expensive yalı of Istanbul's nouveau riche. The Starbucks there perhaps has the best view in the world, overlooking the Bosporus dark blue water.
By Elviza Michele Kamal

Latasha Estelle
over 6 years ago

Strolling Along the Bosphorus

Spend some time strolling along the seaside while in Istanbul, and you are sure to spot some interesting sights.

