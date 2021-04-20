Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Beauty Crown

Mei Li Zhi Guan, Jiyang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
Website
Sanya Beauty Crown Cultural Exhibition Center Sanya China
Sanya Beauty Crown Cultural Exhibition Center Sanya China
Sanya Beauty Crown Cultural Exhibition Center Sanya China
Sanya Beauty Crown Cultural Exhibition Center Sanya China

Sanya Beauty Crown Cultural Exhibition Center

This is a beautiful theater, built to host various pageants, like Miss World. The acoustics, lighting, sound system, and decoration are all state of the art. The layout is unique as it allows performers to enter the stage on both sides of the audience.

They put on a slightly racy cabaret/showgirls show most nights. Most people said it was family friendly enough, no nudity. At the end, you can take photos with the women.


By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points