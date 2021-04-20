Beauty Crown Mei Li Zhi Guan, Jiyang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000

Sanya Beauty Crown Cultural Exhibition Center This is a beautiful theater, built to host various pageants, like Miss World. The acoustics, lighting, sound system, and decoration are all state of the art. The layout is unique as it allows performers to enter the stage on both sides of the audience.



They put on a slightly racy cabaret/showgirls show most nights. Most people said it was family friendly enough, no nudity. At the end, you can take photos with the women.





