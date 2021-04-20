Art, Food and a Stunning View at the Beausite Galerie
Imagine dining on fresh North Sea grey shrimp risotto, mussels and artichoke, while sipping champagne or Belgian beer, as you watch the sun set into the sea. After your meal, you head downstairs to view the latest art exhibition and browse vintage furniture and clothing. Maybe you meet up with a group of local artists for a chat over coffee or just curl up with an art book and a comfortable pillow. You can do all of these things at the newly opened Galerie Beausite on the beach promenade of Oostende. It’s the perfect place to while away a few hours (or an entire afternoon). The gracious hosts/owners encourage lingering and a tasty treat is never far from reach. Watching the world pass by on the beach below is as relaxing as admiring a colourful fish tank. Heaven.