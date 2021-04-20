Beauport 75 Eastern Point Blvd, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA

A Lifetime's Collection of Objet d'Art A hidden gem perched on a rock ledge overlooking Gloucester harbor is the Beauport Sleeper McCann House. Built as the summer home for one of America's first interior designers, the collection of folk art, china, furniture and silhouettes will delight anyone with an interest in design. No two rooms in the house are alike, each having been influenced by a different source of inspiration. It's easy to imagine the cast of colorful characters that must have visited and enjoyed parties in the historical retreat of Henry Davis Sleeper. One can visit the gardens without charge.