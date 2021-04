Beaune 21200 Beaune, France

A Bed in Beaune Nestled in the quaint town of Beaune, the Hôtel de la Poste is an enchanting place to call home while exploring the various wine regions of Burgundy. With 36 rooms, 2 restaurants and 1 well-stocked bar (shown above), you really will want for nothing during your stay. The hotel resides on a road that runs around the perimeter of the town, and allows you a short walk to all the sites.