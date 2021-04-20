Where are you going?
Beaune

21200 Beaune, France
Website
Saturday Market in Beaune Beaune France

Saturday Market in Beaune

Want to feel like a local? Go to the the Saturday Market in Beaune. This is THE social event of the week, and literally the entire town is in attendance. Farmers, vendors, artisans and the like all congregate in the city center, culminating in what is one of the greatest assortment of goods and sundries you could ever envision. There is everything imaginable to buy, from fresh produce, to cheese and spices, but also carved wooden toys, handmade garments, and even a few vendors peddling gigantic grandfathers clocks and mattresses! Be sure to bring a basket, as you will quickly fill it with everything required for the perfect picnic adventure in the French countryside.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

