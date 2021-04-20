Beaune 21200 Beaune, France

Eat. Drink. Shop. Repeat. Tucked away on a side street in Beaune, you will find the enchanting Caves Madeleine. It is a wonderful little gem that locals frequent because of its incredible food and wine selection. Seating is communal, which instantly gives an air of joviality to the small, yet intimate space. There are no hard copy menus, as the food selections for the day are scrawled on a blackboard located on the back wall. But the truly wonderful aspect of Caves Madeleine is that you are surrounded by walls teeming with Burgundian wine, any of which you may select to pair with your dinner. In essence you are seated in a wine shop, as the prices are all retail, and therefore don't endure the typical restaurant price increase. Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited. Alas, if you cannot get a table, you can at least pop into the shop, select a choice vino, and spend the night strolling the streets of Beaune. Caves Madeleine, 8 Rue du Faubourg Madeleine 21200 Beaune, France, 03 80 22 93 30