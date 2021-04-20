Where are you going?
Beaumont, Texas

Located about an hour and a half from Houston, Beaumont—a town of about 120,000 people—is perfect for an educational and entertaining day trip, especially if you have little ones. Nature lovers can check out the alligators at Gator Country or learn about new flora  at Beaumont Botanical Gardens, while art fans can take in the diverse artwork at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas. Time to grab a bite? Willy Burger, Floyd’s Cajun Seafood and Texas Steakhouse, and Rao’s Bakery will make every family member happy.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

