Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Beat Museum

540 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-399-9626
Visit Jack Kerouac's San Francisco Stomping Grounds at the Beat Museum San Francisco California United States
Thomas Wolfe's typewriter, I think San Francisco California United States
Visit Jack Kerouac's San Francisco Stomping Grounds at the Beat Museum San Francisco California United States
Thomas Wolfe's typewriter, I think San Francisco California United States

Visit Jack Kerouac's San Francisco Stomping Grounds at the Beat Museum

Crazy for Kerouac? Mad for Ginsberg? Head to the Beat Museum in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, where many of the writers, artists, and thinkers you’ll be learning about spent their time drinking and carousing in the 1950s and '60s. With the mission of spreading the spirit of the beat generation—tolerance, compassion, and the strength to “live your individual truth”—the Beat Museum opened in 2003 and houses a collection of beatnik memorabilia—including letters and original manuscripts—for visitors to peruse. The museum also puts on events. Check the website for readings and other goodies, and consider taking one of the walking tours of the neighborhood. The Beat Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Thomas Wolfe's typewriter, I think

This one is in the Beat Museum in San Fran, and if I remember correctly, I think this was somebody's (Wolfe's?) traveling case - clock-radio, books and of course the typewriter. This one looks like it might still work!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30