Beat Museum 540 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

Photo courtesy of Beat Museum

Visit Jack Kerouac's San Francisco Stomping Grounds at the Beat Museum Crazy for Kerouac? Mad for Ginsberg? Head to the Beat Museum in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, where many of the writers, artists, and thinkers you’ll be learning about spent their time drinking and carousing in the 1950s and '60s. With the mission of spreading the spirit of the beat generation—tolerance, compassion, and the strength to “live your individual truth”—the Beat Museum opened in 2003 and houses a collection of beatnik memorabilia—including letters and original manuscripts—for visitors to peruse. The museum also puts on events. Check the website for readings and other goodies, and consider taking one of the walking tours of the neighborhood. The Beat Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.