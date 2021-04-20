Bear Creek Winery
60203 Bear Creek Dr
| +1 907-235-8484
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 6pm
Great Sweet Alaskan Berry WinesFamily-owned and operated, Bear Creek is a a great place to pop into while in Homer to try some locally-crafted berry wines.
Some of their wines are blends of whites and reads with their own local berry twist added, while others are purely made from local berries and rhubarb. The winery collects berries from locals for their wines and produces everything themselves just up the road from their tasting room (ask for a tour of their wine-making facilities).
A few very cute, western-style, well-appointed rooms are available for lodging and the grounds are available for special events like weddings.