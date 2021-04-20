Where are you going?
Bear Creek Winery

60203 Bear Creek Dr
Website
| +1 907-235-8484
Great Sweet Alaskan Berry Wines Homer Alaska United States

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Family-owned and operated, Bear Creek is a a great place to pop into while in Homer to try some locally-crafted berry wines.

Some of their wines are blends of whites and reads with their own local berry twist added, while others are purely made from local berries and rhubarb. The winery collects berries from locals for their wines and produces everything themselves just up the road from their tasting room (ask for a tour of their wine-making facilities).

A few very cute, western-style, well-appointed rooms are available for lodging and the grounds are available for special events like weddings.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

