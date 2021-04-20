Beacon Hill Park 100 Cook street

Beacon Hill Park: A Gorgeous City Park in Victoria, Canada Just behind the Legislative Building and the Royal Canadian Museum is Beacon Hill Park. It's a 200-acre park that's on the shore of the Strait of Juan De Fuca. It was named after two navigational beacons that stood on the highest point in the park.



I was done at the BC Royal Museum a block away and had some time to kill before dinner so I decided to walk through the park (I also cycled through it when I was on my bike tour with The Pedaler). It was a glorious autumn day with the sun shining bright and brightly colored leaves on the trees. The park has two playgrounds, a petting zoo, tennis courts, a pond and landscaped gardens. I can see why this park is a favorite for tourists and locals alike. It's so close to all several popular sites and hotels near the Victoria Harbor. This would be a great place if you're a runner or if you just want to wind down in a beautiful place.



