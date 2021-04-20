Where are you going?
Beach Market, Manuel Antonio

Manuel Antonio, Provincia de Puntarenas, Quepos, Costa Rica
Get Your Shop On Quepos Costa Rica

Get Your Shop On

When you grow tired of swimming, basking in the sun, rock climbing or eating...explore the semi-permanent market that is open every day tourists are present in the tiny village area close to the main entrance of Manuel Antonio on the Pacific side of Costa Rica. For the best prices, bargain with stall owners. They may seem resistant at first but here it really is a game - the prices are higher so there is room for compromise. In nearby Quepos, a much larger town, the market is open every Saturday morning and includes fresh produce and food as well as handcrafted gifts.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

