BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups

Live Jazz & Blues in St. Louis

I was in St. Louis for a national conference and the first night of our stay, my group of colleagues and I decided we were in the mood for some live music. After asking one of the locals, we found ourselves at BB's.

You wouldn't peg this place for a gem if you walked past it, but you'd be quite mistaken. The building was originally constructed in the mid 1800's; it's a rectangular space with brick walls covered with old photos and records. The cover is $5 and totally worth it. There's plenty of seating either at the bar or at one of the many tables, all of which have a great view of the stage.

I was lucky enough to see Marsha Evans & the Coalition while I was there-they were absolutely incredible! The live music, enthusiastic crowd, and friendly staff make for a great experience!

And if you're hungry, definitely check out their menu. I had their Angry Hushpuppies (cornmeal hushpuppies with jalapenos and onion with BB's cocktail sauce) which were to die for!