BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups
700 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
| +1 314-436-5222
More info
Sun - Fri 6pm - 3am
Sat 6pm - 1:30am
Great Music on BroadwayDowntown, head to BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups near Busch Stadium for good live blues music almost every night in a former boarding house, transient hotel and burlesque house. Open until 3:00 a.m.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Live Jazz & Blues in St. Louis
I was in St. Louis for a national conference and the first night of our stay, my group of colleagues and I decided we were in the mood for some live music. After asking one of the locals, we found ourselves at BB's.
You wouldn't peg this place for a gem if you walked past it, but you'd be quite mistaken. The building was originally constructed in the mid 1800's; it's a rectangular space with brick walls covered with old photos and records. The cover is $5 and totally worth it. There's plenty of seating either at the bar or at one of the many tables, all of which have a great view of the stage.
I was lucky enough to see Marsha Evans & the Coalition while I was there-they were absolutely incredible! The live music, enthusiastic crowd, and friendly staff make for a great experience!
And if you're hungry, definitely check out their menu. I had their Angry Hushpuppies (cornmeal hushpuppies with jalapenos and onion with BB's cocktail sauce) which were to die for!
You wouldn't peg this place for a gem if you walked past it, but you'd be quite mistaken. The building was originally constructed in the mid 1800's; it's a rectangular space with brick walls covered with old photos and records. The cover is $5 and totally worth it. There's plenty of seating either at the bar or at one of the many tables, all of which have a great view of the stage.
I was lucky enough to see Marsha Evans & the Coalition while I was there-they were absolutely incredible! The live music, enthusiastic crowd, and friendly staff make for a great experience!
And if you're hungry, definitely check out their menu. I had their Angry Hushpuppies (cornmeal hushpuppies with jalapenos and onion with BB's cocktail sauce) which were to die for!