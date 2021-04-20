Where are you going?
BBQ El Lagarto

Provincia de Guanacaste, Sámara, Costa Rica
+506 2656 0750
BBQ El Lagarto Sámara Costa Rica

More info

Fri - Sun 3pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 3pm - 9:30pm

BBQ El Lagarto

At El Lagarto, you can partake in two of Manuel Antonio’s greatest assets: scenic views and ocean-fresh seafood. This is just the place to order lobster, shrimp, scallops, squid, octopus, or red snapper. The BBQ part of the restaurant’s name means that meat-eaters also have excellent choices—think steaks and ribs—while vegans delight to grilled vegetables, mushrooms, and other veg-forward specialties. Relax and sip a cocktail as your order sizzles alongside tomatoes or zucchini and eggplant slices. A table by the windows is perfect for watching the sun sink into the tranquil Quepos Sea. Reservations strongly recommended.
By Travesías

