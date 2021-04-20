Where are you going?
Baylands Nature Preserve

2775 Embarcadero Way
| +1 650-329-2506
Meander through the Marsh Palo Alto California United States

Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Wed - Fri 2pm - 5pm

Meander through the Marsh

For fifteen miles the Baylands Preserve stretches out around you and from here it's easy to imagine what the marshy San Francisco Bay looked like before it was developed. Fresh and tidal habitats serve countless species of birds, making it a contestant for the best bird-watching on the West Coast.

While multi-use trails make it possible to explore this preserve by foot, bike or boat—I think a relaxed hike is the best way to experience this marsh. Tours in the area include nature walks, ecology education, bird-watching and natural history.



By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
