Baylands Nature Preserve

Meander through the Marsh

For fifteen miles the Baylands Preserve stretches out around you and from here it's easy to imagine what the marshy San Francisco Bay looked like before it was developed. Fresh and tidal habitats serve countless species of birds, making it a contestant for the best bird-watching on the West Coast.While multi-use trails make it possible to explore this preserve by foot, bike or boat—I think a relaxed hike is the best way to experience this marsh. Tours in the area include nature walks, ecology education, bird-watching and natural history.