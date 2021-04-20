Baylands Nature Preserve
2775 Embarcadero Way
| +1 650-329-2506
Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Wed - Fri 2pm - 5pm
Meander through the MarshFor fifteen miles the Baylands Preserve stretches out around you and from here it's easy to imagine what the marshy San Francisco Bay looked like before it was developed. Fresh and tidal habitats serve countless species of birds, making it a contestant for the best bird-watching on the West Coast.
While multi-use trails make it possible to explore this preserve by foot, bike or boat—I think a relaxed hike is the best way to experience this marsh. Tours in the area include nature walks, ecology education, bird-watching and natural history.