Bayiqi North Rd

Ba Yi Qi Bei Lu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001
Traditional Paper Umbrellas Fuzhou China

Traditional Paper Umbrellas

Restaurants are peppered through Bayiqi Road (or 817 Road), and after a bowl of ramen you'll want to wander the area searching for shops selling Fuzhou oil paper umbrellas. Intricately hand-painted with classic Chinese designs, intended to provide shade from the glaring sun, these umbrellas are traditionally associated with milestones in life. Such parasols play an important role in weddings, thought to bring luck and ward off evil throughout marriage. Gift an elderly person with a purple umbrella to wish them longevity; white umbrellas are used at funerals. Along with ox combs and lacquerware, oil paper umbrellas are considered to be one of the "three treasures of Fuzhou."



By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

