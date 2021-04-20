Bayern Brewing, Inc.
1507 Montana St, Missoula, MT 59801, USA
| +1 406-721-1482
More info
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm
Tug the Dragon's Tail in MissoulaIf you never thought you'd find a Bavarian-style brewery Western Montana, clearly you've never stopped in Missoula. If you want to know what that means, you'll have to drive through for yourself.
Bayern brews are popular throughout the mountain west; the Dragon's Breath Dark Heff is a dark wheat with a mild center, the Bayern Killarney celebrates Montana's German-Irish heritage, while the Dancing Trout wheat has become so beloved that Montana Trout Unlimited adopted it as their official beer.