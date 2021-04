Bayern Brewing, Inc.

Tug the Dragon's Tail in Missoula

If you never thought you'd find a Bavarian-style brewery Western Montana , clearly you've never stopped in Missoula. If you want to know what that means, you'll have to drive through for yourself.Bayern brews are popular throughout the mountain west; the Dragon's Breath Dark Heff is a dark wheat with a mild center, the Bayern Killarney celebrates Montana's German-Irish heritage, while the Dancing Trout wheat has become so beloved that Montana Trout Unlimited adopted it as their official beer.