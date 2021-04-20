Where are you going?
Bayern Brewing, Inc.

1507 Montana St, Missoula, MT 59801, USA
Website
| +1 406-721-1482
Tug the Dragon's Tail in Missoula Missoula Montana United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm

Tug the Dragon's Tail in Missoula

If you never thought you'd find a Bavarian-style brewery Western Montana, clearly you've never stopped in Missoula. If you want to know what that means, you'll have to drive through for yourself.

Bayern brews are popular throughout the mountain west; the Dragon's Breath Dark Heff is a dark wheat with a mild center, the Bayern Killarney celebrates Montana's German-Irish heritage, while the Dancing Trout wheat has become so beloved that Montana Trout Unlimited adopted it as their official beer.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

