Bay of Bones Museum

Р501, Macedonia (FYROM)
Sun - Sat 9am - 5:15pm

Diving trips in Ohrid

If you are interested in trying out lake diving, then our diving tour in Ohrid is the right choice. You will have unique opportunity to see the original remains of paleaolithic settlement on the banks of the Ohrid lake, escorted by internationally licensed diving instructor, with high-quality diving equipment. You can also take pics underwater, or let our guides take pics of you while diving.
Floating city

A short drive from Ohrid, you can visit the open air museum called Bay of Bones. This city was built on a platform and is now under water. You can see the remains by snorkeling or diving in the area.

