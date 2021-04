Bay City Riverfront 1 Wenonah Park Place

Explore Tall Ships and Sing With Pirates at the Tall Ships Celebration For several days in Bay City, Michigan, a fleet of Tall Ships rolls in and parks along the riverfront for a celebration of these beautiful sailing vessels that tower and roam gracefully through the Great Lakes. Sailed with full crews, they're anchored for a few days so you can fully explore each one, listen to music, grab some local food, hang with pirates and enjoy some revelry.