Bay Badminton Center 1404 San Mateo Ave, South San Francisco, CA 94080, USA

Badminton Workout Until playing in England, I equated badminton to frolicking with a butterfly net—a 'sport' designed for picnics and sundresses. However after an hour in a proper badminton court, panting and throughly defeated, I changed my mind.



Bay Badminton center is a great way to get in a workout without even realizing it. You can rent all the equipment you need for a great price and the game is enjoyable regardless of your experience level. You won't regret it!