Bay Badminton Center

1404 San Mateo Ave, South San Francisco, CA 94080, USA
Website
| +1 650-588-2088
Badminton Workout South San Francisco California United States

Badminton Workout

Until playing in England, I equated badminton to frolicking with a butterfly net—a 'sport' designed for picnics and sundresses. However after an hour in a proper badminton court, panting and throughly defeated, I changed my mind.

Bay Badminton center is a great way to get in a workout without even realizing it. You can rent all the equipment you need for a great price and the game is enjoyable regardless of your experience level. You won't regret it!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

