Bavarian Charm in West Virginia

Situated 90 miles from D.C. on a bluff overlooking the Potomac River in West Virginia's oldest town, this charming and historic award-winning inn owned by the Asam family (originally from Munich ) since 1977 ascribes to the great hospitality reminiscent of their native Bavarian roots. The Alpine-style chalets contain a total of 72 luxury rooms, most having breathtaking river views from private balconies, whirlpool baths, and gas fireplaces.