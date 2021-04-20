Stay in Michigan's Little Bavaria
While walking the streets of Frankenmuth, also known as Michigan's Little Bavaria, it would not be uncommon to pass a man in a lederhosen or a woman in a dirndl. When you enter this quaint little community, you feel as if you've been transported to another country. Flowers line the impeccably clean streets, and the Bavarian Inn is a 13-acre riverfront family friendly resort that truly transports you, with an authentic wood-covered bridge, a Glockenspiel and an usually large amount of German beer on tap. Willkommen!