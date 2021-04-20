Bavarian Inn 1 Covered Bridge Ln, Frankenmuth, MI 48734, USA

Stay in Michigan's Little Bavaria While walking the streets of Frankenmuth, also known as Michigan's Little Bavaria, it would not be uncommon to pass a man in a lederhosen or a woman in a dirndl. When you enter this quaint little community, you feel as if you've been transported to another country. Flowers line the impeccably clean streets, and the Bavarian Inn is a 13-acre riverfront family friendly resort that truly transports you, with an authentic wood-covered bridge, a Glockenspiel and an usually large amount of German beer on tap. Willkommen!