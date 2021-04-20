Where are you going?
Bavarian Inn

1 Covered Bridge Ln, Frankenmuth, MI 48734, USA
Frankenmuth Michigan United States
Stay in Michigan's Little Bavaria

While walking the streets of Frankenmuth, also known as Michigan's Little Bavaria, it would not be uncommon to pass a man in a lederhosen or a woman in a dirndl. When you enter this quaint little community, you feel as if you've been transported to another country. Flowers line the impeccably clean streets, and the Bavarian Inn is a 13-acre riverfront family friendly resort that truly transports you, with an authentic wood-covered bridge, a Glockenspiel and an usually large amount of German beer on tap. Willkommen!
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

