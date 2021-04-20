Bavarian Bier Cafe
1/45 Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
| +61 7 3015 0555
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am
Bavarian Bier in BrisbaneWith a prime position in Eagle St Pier overlooking the Brisbane River, Bavarian Bier Cafe makes a great stop on a bar crawl in the Brisbane CBD.
Not a fan of beer? The cocktail menu won't disappoint, but be brave and try the flavoured beers which are closer to a cocktail.
Be careful of the super-potent beer and spirits flights - one shot is more than enough at Bavarian.