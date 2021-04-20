Where are you going?
Bavarian Bier Cafe

1/45 Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3015 0555
More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

Bavarian Bier in Brisbane

With a prime position in Eagle St Pier overlooking the Brisbane River, Bavarian Bier Cafe makes a great stop on a bar crawl in the Brisbane CBD.

Not a fan of beer? The cocktail menu won't disappoint, but be brave and try the flavoured beers which are closer to a cocktail.

Be careful of the super-potent beer and spirits flights - one shot is more than enough at Bavarian.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

