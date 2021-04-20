Vatos Urban Tacos - Itaewon (바토스)

Korean Mexican Fusion
Finding Mexican Food in Korea is a chore, and if you do, never mind it being anywhere even close to authentic. Enter Vatos Urban Tacos. Run by two guys hailing from California and Texas respectively, Vatos has made the quest for south of the border fare attainable in Seoul
. Not only does the restaurant serve up authentic carne asada and fish tacos any Mexican food lover would adore, those who want to experience the unique flavors of Korean Mexican fusion can sample the galbi (Korean barbecue) taco or the kimchi quesadilla. Also a favorite on the fusion menu are the makgeollitas, a tasty version of a margarita but made with a Korean rice wine called makgeolli.