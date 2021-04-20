Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Batignolles

Batignolles, 75017 Paris, France
The bare necessities Paris France

The bare necessities

Stopped in a cafe for a well, cafe, in Paris the other day and thought it a good idea to plot my escape out of the city, hoping to avoid a peripherique traffic jam. I failed with the traffic and got home a half hour later than I should have.

When I put down the GPS and the coffee came, I looked down at the table and thought, "yeah, this is all that I need; my GPS, my sunglasses and the occasional cuppa joe." A car wouldn't hurt either but couldn't get it on the table.

The good life.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points