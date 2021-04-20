Bateaux Parisiens
A River Cruise Down the SeineParis!
The name evokes thoughts of beautiful architecture, high fashion, gourmet restaurants, fabulous hotels, and romance.
I do love Paris and I relish walking down the wide avenues, narrow streets, and over the bridges.This ancient city offers so many attractions.
I need at least 4 - 5 days if I am sightseeing and I try to be adventurous and seek out local haunts. I visit the usual attractions and then usually find something new and different.
Once, I discovered a little Italian restaurant on the Left Bank across the street from the Seine. Lunch was delicious. The setting was peaceful.Charming was the word that came to mind.
One of my favorite attractions is the Seine River Cruise. In August, the cruise allows you to view the Eiffel Tower in the dark and lit up in all its glory. You cruise the river and pass all of the beautiful architecture in Paris such as the Cathedral of Notre Dame.
This cruise is worth the price - about 13 Euros. If you have the Paris Pass, the cruise is one of the free attractions on the list. Ask your Travel Agent about the Pass.
You will enjoy this cruise and the beauty of Paris as you relax in your bateaux.