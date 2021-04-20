Batch Cupcakery
104, 555 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501, USA
| +1 775-336-1622
More info
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Made from Scratch at BatchBatch Cupcakes is a tiny bakery in Reno's Midtown District offering cupcakes, brownies, scones, and other sweet treats. Whimsical cupcake names like the Donner Pass and Keep Tahoe Blueberry give the display case a distinctly local flavor. There are vegan, gluten-free, and even paleo treats to suit every diet. The small storefront doesn't have much seating, so take your cakes to the patio tables outside and enjoy the fresh air.
More Recommendations
almost 6 years ago