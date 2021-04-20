Where are you going?
Batch Cupcakery

104, 555 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Website
| +1 775-336-1622
More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Made from Scratch at Batch

Batch Cupcakes is a tiny bakery in Reno's Midtown District offering cupcakes, brownies, scones, and other sweet treats. Whimsical cupcake names like the Donner Pass and Keep Tahoe Blueberry give the display case a distinctly local flavor. There are vegan, gluten-free, and even paleo treats to suit every diet. The small storefront doesn't have much seating, so take your cakes to the patio tables outside and enjoy the fresh air.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

