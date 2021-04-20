Batch Cupcakery 104, 555 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501, USA

Sun 10am - 6pm Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Made from Scratch at Batch Batch Cupcakes is a tiny bakery in Reno's Midtown District offering cupcakes, brownies, scones, and other sweet treats. Whimsical cupcake names like the Donner Pass and Keep Tahoe Blueberry give the display case a distinctly local flavor. There are vegan, gluten-free, and even paleo treats to suit every diet. The small storefront doesn't have much seating, so take your cakes to the patio tables outside and enjoy the fresh air.