Batch Brewing Company

44 Sydenham Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204, Australia
| +61 2 9550 5432
American beers in Sydney's Inner West Marrickville Australia

Sat - Thur 10am - 8pm
Fri 10am - 9pm

Sydney's Inner West is in the midst of a craft beer revolution. Batch Brewing Company was opened by two American expats in the winter of 2013. Not surprising, their flagship beer is an American West Coast Pale Ale, but other options include the Pim's Amber Ale, the Alice wheat beer, wheat tea—a summer wheat infused with T Totaler's Chai Yoga blend—and the Nut Brown Ale, fermented with pecans. Look for Batch beers coming to a brewpub near you. But for now, the best place to try them is at the brewery's tasting room, open Thursday through Saturday afternoons until 7pm. Still thirsty? Take a growler (pictured) or a bomber of your favorite ale to go.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

