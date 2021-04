Basurto Market 2-100 Calle 31

Outside the Walls of Cartagena It's good to get another perspective on Cartagena and Basurto Market certainly offers that. On the outskirts of town, it is a massive marketplace for burned CD's, cheap plastic wears, and even cheaper textiles. For backpackers on a budget, this is where the inexpensive boats to the closets island, Paru, depart.