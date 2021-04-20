Where are you going?
Bastone Brewery

419 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Website
| +1 248-544-6250
One Corner Overflowing with Options Royal Oak Michigan United States

Bastone Brewery occupies a corner in downtown Royal Oak that includes not just the Belgian brewery and dining room, but also the underground bar, Craft, as well as Vinotecca wine bar and a Belgian-inspired menu in the restaurant, Monk.

As the name suggests, beer is brewed on site, but that's only one of the many reasons you should get yourself to Bastone for an evening of good drinks, great food, and a lively atmosphere. 

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

