Bastone Brewery
419 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
| +1 248-544-6250
Photo courtesy of Bastone Brewery/Facebook
One Corner Overflowing with OptionsBastone Brewery occupies a corner in downtown Royal Oak that includes not just the Belgian brewery and dining room, but also the underground bar, Craft, as well as Vinotecca wine bar and a Belgian-inspired menu in the restaurant, Monk.
As the name suggests, beer is brewed on site, but that's only one of the many reasons you should get yourself to Bastone for an evening of good drinks, great food, and a lively atmosphere.