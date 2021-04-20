Bastimentos
Bastimentos Island, Panama
Red Frog BeachThese little red frog are the namesake of a beautiful stretch of sand on Isla Bastimentos, an island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. The island is easily reached by water taxi from Bocas del Toro and has a few good trails across the island where you can spot some wildlife on the way to the beach.
This adorable three toed sloth joined us at Red Frog Beach for a little sun and fun. We were really amazed that the sloth just appeared from the forest right onto the beach.