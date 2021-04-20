Where are you going?
Bastimentos

Bastimentos Island, Panama
These little red frog are the namesake of a beautiful stretch of sand on Isla Bastimentos, an island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. The island is easily reached by water taxi from Bocas del Toro and has a few good trails across the island where you can spot some wildlife on the way to the beach.
By Dijedal

Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

This adorable three toed sloth joined us at Red Frog Beach for a little sun and fun. We were really amazed that the sloth just appeared from the forest right onto the beach.

