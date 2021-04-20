Where are you going?
Bastille Day, NYC

Oui, Oui to a Summer Fête

Even if you are not a Francophile, it's fun to celebrate Bastille Day (July 14). In New York, where there is a sizable French ex-pat community, Bastille Day brings French flavor to the city.

Bastille Day on 60th Street (between Fifth and Lexington Avenues) is a good place to start. Snack on crêpes, fromages, macarons, baguettes and French pastries and enjoy lively street bands marching through the crowded streets. Berets, striped shirts and scarves everywhere you turn. Kids can participate in arts and crafts and adults can shop for French gifts.

Petanque tournaments (a form of the French game of "boules") will be held in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. There's also an official Bastille Day Ball for those who want to really celebrate.

And all week, enjoy special deals at participating restaurants for French Restaurant Week.

By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
