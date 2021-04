Boats at Rest, Canal St-Martin

I passed this boats-at-rest scene on the lower Canal St-Martin while walking to the Gare de Lyon from Bastille. I've always it an under-appreciated element of Paris , all these charming boats that you find moored right in town. (Most people only see the giant bateaux mouches on the main part of the Seine.) On a sunny day like this one, people were picnicking and suntanning on the grassy park running alongside the water.