Bass Performance Hall

525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA
Website
| +1 817-212-4200
The Beautiful Bass Hall Fort Worth Texas United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

The Beautiful Bass Hall

Did you know that Fort Worth, Texas has the nation's third largest cultural district, right in the heart of downtown and Sundance Square? The Bass is the stunning epicenter for the movement that revitalized this downtown area and a spectacular place to witness every kind of performance.

The Bass is the permanent home to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and Cliburn Concerts.

During winter vacation when I was in college, I'd work as a stage hand to help bring in and pack up performances and shows like Lyle Lovett and Phantom of the Opera. It was always such a treat to then sit somewhere in that 2,056 seat hall and soak up the beautiful acoustics of a show.

Make a night of it in Sundance Square with dinner and a show.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

