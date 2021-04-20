Bass Performance Hall
525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA
| +1 817-212-4200
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
The Beautiful Bass HallDid you know that Fort Worth, Texas has the nation's third largest cultural district, right in the heart of downtown and Sundance Square? The Bass is the stunning epicenter for the movement that revitalized this downtown area and a spectacular place to witness every kind of performance.
The Bass is the permanent home to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and Cliburn Concerts.
During winter vacation when I was in college, I'd work as a stage hand to help bring in and pack up performances and shows like Lyle Lovett and Phantom of the Opera. It was always such a treat to then sit somewhere in that 2,056 seat hall and soak up the beautiful acoustics of a show.
Make a night of it in Sundance Square with dinner and a show.