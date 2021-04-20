Bass Cottage Inn
14 The Field, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, USA
| +1 207-288-1234
Sun - Sat 8am - 9:30pm
A Peaceful, Relaxing Retreat in Bar Harbor, MaineWe had spent the previous seven days making our way up the coast of Maine, staying at rather basic, budget friendly accommodations. The final stop of our Maine road trip was to be the most popular, the most crowded, the most anticipated: Bar Harbor.
This gateway to Acadia National Park sees thousands of tourists every summer pass down its boutique lined streets. We knew if we were going to enjoy our time here, we'd have to stay somewhere fabulous. A friend recommended the Bass Cottage Inn as the perfect place to cap off our vacation - she couldn't have been more correct.
The 10 room inn is situated just off of Bar Harbor's main drag -close enough to feel in the middle of everything, but far enough away to feel wonderfully secluded. Our room, #5, is an intimate size - perfect for a couple - and one of the more budget-friendly in the inn ($230 high season/$210 off season).
The real highlight of the inn is found outside the rooms though. The breakfast, served every morning in the small on-site restaurant, is plentiful and delicious: vanilla french toast, perfectly poached eggs, and excellent brewed coffee. The restaurant's 10 tables are also available for dinner in the evening (which is excellent). The inn is smartly decorated, with trinkets that would cover the walls of my Maine vacation house (if I had one). The library is ideal for a rainy day, the backyard for a sunny one.
In inn claims to have "downeast elegance." I cannot thing of a better way to describe it.